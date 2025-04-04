Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656,363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 13.7 %
NYSE CCL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.