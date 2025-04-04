Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Veracyte by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Veracyte Trading Down 5.5 %

Veracyte stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.