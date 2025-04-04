Trexquant Investment LP Takes $6.67 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,111,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $353.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

