TSE:CNR Q3 EPS Forecast Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.29.
Canadian National Railway Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$135.06 and a 52-week high of C$180.12. The stock has a market cap of C$86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway
In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Ecosystem Edge: Joby’s Competitive Advantage
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Arm Holdings Aims for 50% Data Center Market Share
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Lamb Weston Stock Rises, Earnings Provide Calm Amidst Chaos
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.