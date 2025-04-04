TSE:CNR Q3 EPS Forecast Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.29.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$135.06 and a 52-week high of C$180.12. The stock has a market cap of C$86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.