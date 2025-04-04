Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,524,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,773,658.97. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
  • On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $491.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

