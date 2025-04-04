Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,524,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,773,658.97. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $491.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

