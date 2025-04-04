U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

