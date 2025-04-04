U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 4.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. GoldMining by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USGO opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

