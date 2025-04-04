Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.04. Ucommune International shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 31,001 shares.
Ucommune International Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.
About Ucommune International
Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
