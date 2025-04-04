Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $423.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $384.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $367.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.17. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $467.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 450.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

