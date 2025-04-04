Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 15219217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Under Armour Trading Down 18.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
