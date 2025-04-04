Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 15219217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Under Armour Trading Down 18.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.