Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.60. 511,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,171,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,727,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

