Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,275 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 14.7 %

HPQ opened at $23.78 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

