Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

