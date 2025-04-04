Unison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 3.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 232,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 225,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 200,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 194,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $220.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

