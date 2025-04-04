Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $27.43 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

