Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

