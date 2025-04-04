Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

