United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $67.34, with a volume of 4002386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 279,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 258.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

