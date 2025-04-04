Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Critical Comparison

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.28% -32.92% Unity Biotechnology N/A -119.70% -45.86%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 1 3.10 Unity Biotechnology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Unity Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $59.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1,101.73%. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 438.72%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Unity Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Unity Biotechnology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$44.60 million ($3.66) -1.34 Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 69.58 -$39.86 million ($1.53) -0.65

Unity Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Unity Biotechnology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2048, a Tie2/VEGF bispecific; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

