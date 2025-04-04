UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

UPM-Kymmene Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

