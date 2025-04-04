Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $341,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,275,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,590.45. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,380.51. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

