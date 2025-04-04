Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.74 and last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 119018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
