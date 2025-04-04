Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.74 and last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 119018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

