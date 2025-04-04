Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 1322601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Valaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Down 13.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valaris by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,771,000 after purchasing an additional 821,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth $31,949,000. Condire Management LP raised its stake in Valaris by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after acquiring an additional 665,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $21,747,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.