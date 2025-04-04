Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 38,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,359,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Valaris Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

