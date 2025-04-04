Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 14.4 %

VLO stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.76 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

