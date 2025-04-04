Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.04 and traded as low as $16.15. Valhi shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 19,801 shares trading hands.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Valhi by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

