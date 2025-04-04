VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Holdings Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

