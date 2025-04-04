VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.01 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 2826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck CLO ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,816,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 792,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after purchasing an additional 455,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,891,000 after buying an additional 321,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,051,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.