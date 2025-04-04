VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,189,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 933,733 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $28.41.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
