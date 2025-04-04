VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,189,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 933,733 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $28.41.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

