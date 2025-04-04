Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 3.6 %
VIG opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.99.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
