Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.31 and last traded at $147.87, with a volume of 414211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

