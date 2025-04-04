Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lifted by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.