Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 396,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 55,829 shares.The stock last traded at $97.19 and had previously closed at $101.45.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $744.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
