Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 396,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 55,829 shares.The stock last traded at $97.19 and had previously closed at $101.45.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $744.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

