Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal Sells 8,749 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VREX opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

