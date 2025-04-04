Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CFO Sells $13,902.50 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $13,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112. The trade was a 20.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERV

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.