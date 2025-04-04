Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CFO Sells $13,902.50 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $13,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112. The trade was a 20.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VERV opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
