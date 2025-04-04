Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 240,169 shares.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Increases Dividend

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This is a boost from Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

