Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of VCTR opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Victory Capital has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

