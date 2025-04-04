Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after buying an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.85 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

