Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.12 and last traded at $97.34. Approximately 6,501,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,757,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.23.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Trading Down 9.7 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.