VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Update

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VolitionRx Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.