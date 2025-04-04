VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Update

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VolitionRx Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59.
About VolitionRx
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.