Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 47000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

