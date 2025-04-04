Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 47000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Vulcan Minerals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.37.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile
Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Minerals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.