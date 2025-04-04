WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 222159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

WaFd Trading Down 5.0 %

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its position in WaFd by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WaFd by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in WaFd by 6.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

