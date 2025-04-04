Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $22.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,047,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,545,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,370,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 979,110 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -0.93. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

