Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after acquiring an additional 534,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,882,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,720,000 after purchasing an additional 722,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,828,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.06 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.