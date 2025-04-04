Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 131,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $309.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.04.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

