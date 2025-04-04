Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,819 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $120,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.05.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.