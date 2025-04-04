Wellington Management Group LLP Has $141.98 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,699 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $141,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 587,023 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in Ryanair by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,980,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,525,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 145.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,230 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,544,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 76,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 142.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 1,079,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

RYAAY opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

