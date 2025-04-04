Wellington Management Group LLP Has $98.37 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,915,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 64,988 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $98,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,873,000 after buying an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,772.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

