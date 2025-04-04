Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,086,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,572,576 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $110,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,263,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $11,664,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.82 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

