Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 3,957,300 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 426.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $102,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

